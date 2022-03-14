Rishabh Pant will end up being one of the greats like MS Dhoni for Team India, says Dinesh Karthik

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant shattered the legendary Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record on Sunday (March 13) as he smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket. Pant notched up his half-century off just 28 balls in the ongoing pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pant went after the Sri Lankan bowling attack and took them to the cleaners as he slammed seven fours and two sixes in his enthralling knock to help India extend their lead. With the help of the half-century from the wicket-keeper batter and Shreyas Iyer, India managed to pst 303/9 (declared) on the board in their second innings to hand Sri Lanka a huge target of 447 runs.

Pant earned praise from all corners after his destructive knock against Sri Lanka and was also lauded by veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Karthik said the left-hander was already on his way towards attaining greatness and stated that he might finish as one of India's greatest wicket-keepers along with the legendary MS Dhoni.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the history of the game. He also holds the record for most dismissals and most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in Test cricket.

"You have to say that Rishabh Pant is on his way to greatness. I think if he has a full-fledged wicketkeeping career for India, he will end up being one of the greats along with MS Dhoni. These two will stand out as India's greatest wicketkeepers who have played the game," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik further added that Pant also reminded him of someone like Virender Sehwag, who was known for his ability to take down bowling attacks single-handedly across all formats of the game. Karthik said Pant's natural game is about taking risks and he has been extremely good with it so far.

"Rishabh Pant has the game to take risks and consistently be good at it. Also, he reminds me of Virender Sehwag, in the sense that when the field is up, he has the ability to hit boundaries at ease right from the get-go and that makes him a very special Test player. Test cricket in many ways is a boundary-hitting format for him," Karthik added.