WATCH: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli win hearts with their gesture for Suranga Lakmal during pink-ball Test

India head coach Rahul Dravid and senior batter Vira Kohli won the hearts of cricket fans with their amazing gesture for Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal. The duo was spotted visiting the Sri Lankan dressing room on Day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka to congratulate Lakmal on his retirement.

The Sri Lankan pacer had announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the start of Sri Lanka's tour of India. The ongoing pink-ball Test match in Bengaluru is his last international match for his country. Dravid and Kohli both visited the Sri Lankan dressing room after India's declared their second innings on Day 2 to congratulate Lakmal.

BCCI shared the video of Kohli and Dravid's gesture for Lakmal which was appreciated by many on social media.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid and former #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli congratulate Suranga Lakmal as he is all set to bid adieu to international cricket.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Vroo0mlQLB — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

Lakmal managed only one wicket in his last Test match for Sri Lanka as he managed to get rid of all-rounder Axar Patel during India's first innings of the pink-ball game. The Sri Lankan pacer went wicket-less in India's second innings. He has played 69 Tests, 86 ODIs and 11 T20Is in his career, picking up 170, 109 and 8 wickets in the three formats respectively.

Talking about the second Test, India rode on half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (50) and Shreyas Iyer (67) to post 303/9 (declared) on the board in their second innings and hand the visitors a target of 447 runs to win the game. Indian bowlers then managed to reduce Sri Lanka to 28/1 in 7 overs at stumps on Day 2.

Indian bowlers will be looking to wrap up Sri Lanka's second innings on Day 3 of the Test match and seal a comfortable win for the hosts. India will clean sweep the series 2-0 if they manage to win the Bengaluru Test.