Kohli's six against Rauf will go down as one of the most remebered shots in T20 WC history: Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli played a shot for the ages when he struck a stunning straight six against Haris Rauf during India's clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. It was an incredible display of core strength from Kohli, who managed to send the shortish delivery over the rope by playing one of the most difficult shots in the game.

Australia legend Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on Kohli for producing the incredible shot which he thinks will go down as one of the most remembered in the history of the T20 World Cup. Kohli's iconic shot came en route to his fabulous unbeaten 82 which helped India clinch a last-ball thriller against Pakistan.

"It’s going to go down as one of the most remembered and talked about shots probably in - I won’t say white-ball cricket history - but certainly T20 World Cup history," said Ponting lauding Kohli for his brilliant skill.

Ponting pointed out how playing the iconic shot was not easy considering it required significant strength from the core and the power to still send the ball to the distance. The Australian legend acknowledged Kohli is one of the few players in international cricket at present who can pull off the extraordinary shot.

"He stood up on top of the bounce of the ball, and there’s a certain degree of skill involved in that but you’ve got to look at the strength involved in a shot like that as well. All that strength came through his core. You’ve got a steady base and the power to create and play that shot from there, comes through your core," said Ponting.

"We’ve seen him with his cricket gear off, he’s pretty fit. There’s a lot of other players that just wouldn’t have been strong enough through their core to do something like that but he’s one of the guys that can," he added.

Kohli played some phenomenal strokes throughout his 82-run knock but it was the six against Rauf that stole the show. After beating Pakistan in a thriller, India went on to beat the likes of Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to make it to the semi-finals where they will face England on Thursday (November 10).