Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Ravi Shastri picks India's wicket-keeper for T20 WC semi-final vs England

India face a problem of plenty when it comes to deciding their playing XI as they gear up to lock horns with England in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India will take on the Jos Buttler-led side in an all-important clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday with a place in the final on the line.

With Dinesh Karthik failing to impress in the tournament so far, there remain serious doubts over his place in the playing XI against England. The veteran wicket-keeper batter, who has played as the team's designated finisher in the tournament, has managed only 14 runs in four matches so far.

Amid his poor run with the bat, Rishabh Pant was slotted into India's playing XI in their last Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe on Sunday. However, Pant too failed to fire and was dismissed cheaply for just three runs. With the debate over the wicket-keeper's slot heating up in the build-up to the semi-final, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed his pick.

Shastri believes India should pick Pant in their playing XI against England as he is a left-hander and also brings an 'x-factor' in the team. Pant has the ability to take down any bowling attack on his day but he has not managed to showcase his hitting prowess in T20Is so far.

"Dinesh is a lovely team player. But when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander, who can turn it on and a match-winner and a left-hander," Shastri said on Star Sport, explaining why India should play Pant against England.

"He has done well against England. He recently won a match on his win against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle, he can bring to the semi-final," he added.

The semi-final will be played in Adelaide where the pitch has significant bounce and the boundaries are a bit shorter compared to other stadiums in Australia. Shastri believes having Pant in the XI will be crucial for India in such conditions, against a bowling attack of the caliber of England.

"You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it. England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers.

"You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top," Shastri explained.