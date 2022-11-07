Very un-Australian: Michael Clarke slams Aaron Finch & Co. for defensive approach in T20 World Cup

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has slammed Aaron Finch & Co. for their defensive approach in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after their exit from the tournament. Australia crashed out of the tournament after managing seven points from five matches as they were pipped by England on net run rate.

Australia got off to a disastrous start in the tournament with a shocking 89-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening game. The huge loss derailed their campaign as they failed to make it to the knockout stages after managing only two wins in their next four games, with one of them getting washed out due to rain.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, a radio show, Clarke said Australia's approach in the tournament was very 'un-Australian' as Finch & Co. played defensive cricket despite fielding an aggressive squad.

"I think Australians in general, on the biggest stage under the most amount of pressure, always put in on the line and have a crack. We’re not scared to lose. Yet we picked an aggressive 11 in this World Cup squad yet played so defensively. Very un-Australian," said Clarke, who led Australia to an ODI World Cup triumph in 2015.

Being the hosts of the tournament and masters of the home conditions, Australia were one of the favourites for the title heading into the tournament. However, the defending champions' loss against New Zealand ended up proving too costly in the race for the semi-finals.

While they lost by a nig margin against the Kiwis, Australia had to share points with England after the clash between the two sides was called off due to rain. Clarke said it was frustrating to see Australia take their games deeper against the likes of Ireland and Afghanistan.

"The frustrating thing for me is – I think they missed a trick against Ireland and then against Afghanistan, I don’t know what I was watching. It felt like they were doing everything they could just to beat Afghanistan," said the former Aussie skipper.

England qualified on the basis of a better net run rate from Group 1 after beating Afghanistan comprehensively by five wickets in their final Super 12 clash. Jos Buttler-led side will now face India in the second semi-final while New Zealand will be up against Pakistan in the first semi-final.