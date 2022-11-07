WWE superstar Drew McIntyre heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav after his stellar knock against Zimbabwe

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre reserved special praise for Indian cricket team star Suryakumar Yadav after his terrific knock against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar was the top-scorer for India as the Men in Blue thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 clash to reclaim the top spot in Group 2 and book a meeting with England in the semi-final.

Batting first, India got off to a decent start but lost wickets quickly in the middle to find themselves reeling at 101/4 before Suryakumar took control of the innings. He once again proved why he is known as Mr. 360 with a range of strokes across all parts of the ground.

Suryakumar slammed a quickfire 61 off just 25 balls laced with six fours and four sixes to help India post 186 runs on the board and earn a comfortable win. The victory helped India dethrone Pakistan from the top and finish the Super 12 stage as table-toppers.

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre heaped praise on Suryakuar for his fabulous knock and called him the best T20 player in the world at present. McIntyre, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, pointed out the coincidence of Suryakumar firing on the same day of his arrival.

"I've just touched down in Mumbai and Suryakumar Yadav has just proved he's the best T20 player in the world right now. Destiny? Take a bow, Sky," McIntyre said in a tweet.

Suryakumar has been one of the best batters in the tournament so far with 225 runs from five matches at an average of 75 and a brilliant strike rate of 193.97. He has the best strike rate among the top ten run-getters in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far and is only behind Virat Kohli in the list of higest run-getters for India.

Suryakumar will be next seen in action when India lock horns with England in the all-important semi-final on Thursday. The Men in Blue, who had a disastrous campaign in the T20 World Cup last year, will be hoping to go the distance this time around.