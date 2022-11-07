'No one would...': Hayden's inspiring speech goes viral after Pakistan reach T20 WC semi-finals - WATCH

On Sunday (November 06), Pakistan were given a lifeline in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition as the Netherlands defeated South Africa and eliminated Temba Bavuma & Co. from the semi-finals race. With the Proteas bowing out from the semis race and India ensuring a spot in the last four, Pakistan had a chance to enter the semis with a win over Bangladesh in their last league stage encounter.

Babar Azam-led Men in Green didn't waste the opportunity presented with SA's elimination and went on to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in an intense battle at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Sunday afternoon. After opting to bat first, Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers only managed a modest 127 for 8, with Shaheen Afridi returning with 4 for 22. In reply, the one-time winners were stretched a bit but eventually went past the finish line courtesy of Mohammad Haris' 18-ball 31 and Shan Masood's 14-ball 24 not out.

After this win, Pakistan will now face 2021 runners-up New Zealand in the first semi-final at the SCG, Sydney on Wednesday (November 09). After their entry into the semis, team mentor Matthew Hayden shared an inspiring speech for Babar-led Pakistan and issued a warning to other teams. Speaking in a video posted by PCB, Hayden said, "There was that kind of thinking that potentially it was going to be a different result but the moment that Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, they become a real threat. There will be no one in this world, in this competition that would want to face us right now, Not One! They thought that they got rid of us. Now, they're not going to get rid of us."

🗣️ Encouraging words from 🇵🇰 team mentor Matthew Hayden following the win over Bangladesh that sealed our spot in the semi-finals 🔊#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OgolOwGfGs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022

"If not for Dutch, perhaps, well not perhaps, we're not here. Now we're here and it's powerful because no one wants to see us here and that's the element of surprise that we have got advantage of," he added.

Pakistan will hope to get past Kane Williamson-led Black Caps, who topped Group 1, and enter their third T20 WC final. In the last edition, Pakistan had faced New Zealand in the Super 12 round and defeated them by five wickets. Will the script remain the same this time around? Only time will tell...