T20 World Cup 2022: NZ vs Pakistan & India vs England - All you need to know about semi-final fixtures

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition has lived up to expectations so far. The qualifiers saw two-time winners West Indies get eliminated whereas upsets and some thrilling contests continud to take place in the main draw of the competition. After the end of the Super 12 round on Sunday (November 06), the stage is set for the knockouts. From Group 1, New Zealand became the first team to qualify whereas Jos Buttler-led England defeated Sri Lanka in their last league stage match to join them in the semi-finals.

On Sunday, South Africa's shocking defeat at the hands of the Netherlands saw them bow out and confirm a semi-final berth for India. Following SA's exit, Pakistan were given a lifeline and they edged past Bangladesh to become the fourth side to book a spot in the semis. Now, many are hoping and predicting for an Indo-Pak final in the marquee event, being held in Australia. Nonetheless, for that to happen, both sides will have to get past the semis and it won't be easy as the line-up is mouth-watering.

ALSO READ | Want to watch an India-Pakistan final, says Shoaib Akhtar as arch-rivals qualify for T20 World Cup semis

Here's all you need to know about the semi-final fixtures

1st semi-final: New Zealand vs Pakistan, at the SCG on November 09 (Wednesday)

2nd semi-final India vs England, at the Adelaide Oval on November 10 (Thursday)

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals in India?

The T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals' live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals in India?

The T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals' live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.

In the last edition of the T20 WC, held in 2021 in the UAE, Babar Azam-led Pakistan had defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the Super 12 round. On the other hand, this will be the first face-off between India and England in the tournament since the 2012 edition, in Sri Lanka. So far, India have a 2-1 lead over the Three Lions.

Which two sides will enter the final? Only time will tell. One thing is for sure that the semis will be a blockbuster before the action moves to the MCG, Melbourne for the summit clash.