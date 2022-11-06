Want to watch an India-Pakistan final, says Shoaib Akhtar as arch-rivals qualify for T20 World Cup semis

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants to see arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other in a blockbuster clash in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Both India and Pakistan managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament after South Africa's shock defeat against Netherlands on Sunday (November 06).

South Africa were favourites to qualify from Group 2 with five points from their first four games. However, a surprise defeat against Netherlands in their last game paved way for Pakistan to make it to the knockout stages. Babar Azam & Co. defeated Bangladesh by five wickets on the final day of the Super 12 stage to finish in the second spot in Group 2 and make it to the next round.

While Pakistan will face New Zealand in the semi-finals, table-toppers India will go up against Jos Buttler-led England. Akhtar is hopeful of both India and Pakistan winning their respective semi-finals to ensure fans from both nations get treated to another mouth-watering clash between the arch-rivals with the trophy on the line.

Also Read: India thrash Zimbabwe by 71 runs to top Group 2, clash with England in semi-final

"Hopefully, India and Pakistan don’t return home after the semi-finals. I want to watch an India-Pakistan final. The broadcasters and the ICC will have the most fun is this happens," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The legendary Pakistani pacer insisted it will be a 'big joke' if both India and Pakistan lose their semi-final matches. Akhtar believes Pakistan haven't played their best cricket in the tournament yet but feels they have a strong chance to beat New Zealand considering their past record against the Kiwis.

"We are hoping to meet India once again. All of you were saying that we’ve been eliminated. If both teams get knocked out in the semi-finals, it’ll become a big joke. Pakistan needs to win their semi-final. Now it depends on how India wants to play," said Akhtar.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir lauds Suryakumar Yadav, calls him the Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup 2022

"Pakistan are up against New Zealand, their track record is that they are usually scored of us. New Zealand’s record against Pakistan has not been good. They lose a lot against us. Pakistan hasn’t played the best cricket. Our openers are struggling with the bounce. Babar could’ve made some runs today but he’s been struggling," he added.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (Nove,ber 09) before India take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).