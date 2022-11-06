T20 World Cup 2022: India thrash Zimbabwe by 71 runs to top Group 2, book semi-final clash against England

India produced a dominant display to hammer Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 06). Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul slammed half-centuries apiece to power the Men in Blue to a strong total of 186 runs before the bowlers ran riot to script a thumping victory for India.

India's clash against Zimbabwe turned out to be a dead rubber after South Africa's shock defeat against Netherlands on Sunday. However, Rohit Sharma & Co. ensure they bagged a comprehensive victory to finish on top of the points table in Group 2 and book a meeting against England in the second semi-final.

India won the toss and opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where they had kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan last month. They got off to a stuttering start as skipper Rohit was dismissed cheaply on 15 off 13 balls.

However, KL Rahul looked in splendid form and combined with Virat Kohli to post a 60-run stand for the second wicket. Rahul went on to smash 51 off 35 balls while Kohli made 26 off 25 before departing in quick succession. Rishabh Pant followed suit as he too was dismissed cheaply on three off 5 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav once again bailed India out of pressure and batted in his usual stupendous fashion to notch up an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and four sixes as the right-hander looked in sublime form against the Zimbabwe bowlers.

His brilliant knock powered India to a strong total of 186 runs as Suryakumar proved once again why he is one of the best T20 batters in the world at present.

In reply, Zimbabwe never looked in control in their run-chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to get bundled out for a paltry 115. R Ashwin picked up a three wicket-haul while Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya picked up a couple of wickets apiece to ensure a comprehensive victory for the Indian team.

With the victory, India reclaimed the top spot on the points table in Group 2 with eight points from five matches. India will now face England in the semi-final on Thursday (November 10). India will now be aiming to beat England in the semi-final and go all the way to the final of the competition where they will meet the winner of the first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan.