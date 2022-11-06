T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian batsman to achieve massive feat

The year 2022 has been brilliant for Suryakumar Yadav as the Indian cricket team batsman has shown glimpses of true genius on multiple occasions. The right-hander continued his excellent run of form by becoming the first Indian batsman ever to score 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

Suryakumar was able to reach the illusive milestone thanks to another brilliant half-century against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The in-form batsman took just 25 balls to slam 61 runs against the hapless Zimbabwe bowlers and in the process, took India to a big total of 185 for the loss of five wickets.

Overall, he became the second batsman ever to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The first person to achieve the feat was Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan who scored an impressive 1326 runs in 2021.

The innings on Sunday was filled with exciting shots as Suryakumar Yadav ended with four sixes and six fours. With India losing wickets at regular intervals, a score beyond 160 looked difficult but with a strike rate of 244, he made it look easy with partnerships with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

Earlier this week, he also became the top ranked T20I batsman in the world as he overtook Rizwan in the rankings. It was a fitting reward for the batsman who has impressed everyone with his stroke play. In the T20 World Cup 2022, he has scored three half centuries till now for India.