'You are big chokers': Shoaib Akhtar thanks South Africa as Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup semis

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was delighted after South Africa suffered a shock defeat against Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 06). Like millions of cricket fans in the country, Akhtar too woke up to the news of South Africa's defeat which paved way for Pakistan's entry into the semi-finals of the competition.

Heading into the final day of the Super 12 stage on Sunday, Pakistan needed a miracle to qualify for the semi-finals with just four points from as many matches. Having played tremendous cricket in the group stage, South Africa were touted to win against minnow Netherlands and confirm their spot in the top four.

However, South Africa lost by 13 runs which made Pakistan's clash against Bangladesh a virtual semi-final. An elated Akhtar thanked South Africa and labeled them 'big chokers' after their surprise defeat kept Pakistan alive in the tournament despite having suffered heartbreaking losses against India and Zimbabwe.

Also Read: 'Almost choked...': Sachin Tendulkar takes a cheeky dig at South Africa as they get knocked out from T20 WC

"I just woke up. Thank you, South Africa. You guys are big chokers because you gave Pakistan another chance. It was a big favour. All Pakistan needs to do is just go out there and win this game," Akhtar said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I didn’t think Pakistan deserved this chance after losing to Zimbabwe but Pakistan got a lifeline, a lottery. I think Bangladesh are great people but we need this World Cup, we need to see India once all over again," he added.

Thank you South Africa. You've lived upto the 'c' word. Worked in our benefit.

Pakistan, now stay tight. Go on & win this. pic.twitter.com/MCl1oz6ZHC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022 ×

Pakistan secured a spot in the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their must-win final Super 12 game in Adelaide on Sunday. With the equation clear that a win would see them make it to the knockout stages, Pakistan delivered a clinical performance with the bat and the ball against Bangladesh.

Also Read: Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by five wickets to miraculously seal semi-final spot in T20 World Cup 2022

Brilliant spells from Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan saw Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to a low-key total of 127 runs before the Men in Green chased down the target with eleven balls to spare. With the win, Pakistan moved to the top spot on the points table in Group 2 with six points from five matches and a better net run rate of +1.028 than India.

However, India will have a chance to reclaim the top spot with a win against Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 clash in Melbourne on Sunday. India and Pakistan will meet England or New Zealand in the semi-finals.