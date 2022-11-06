Gautam Gambhir lauds Suryakumar Yadav, calls him the Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup 2022

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Suryakumar Yadav after he produced another brilliant knock for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Continuing his purple patch with the willow, Suryakumar scored a stunning unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls against Zimbabwe to help India earn a comprehensive four-wicket win and reclaim the top spot in Group 2.

Suryakumar has been enjoying a phenomenal run in the tournament so far and has been the best batter for the Indian team along with Virat Kohli. Known for his 360-degree hitting prowess, the Indian star breached the 200-run mark in the T20 World Cup on Sunday with his cracking 61 which was laced with six fours and four sixes.

He has so far scored half-centuries against Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe in the tournament and currently has 225 runs to his name in five matches at an average of 75. Hailing him as a rare commodity for Team India, Gambhir said Suryakumar is already the Player of the Tournament for him in the T20 World Cup 2022.

"We have spoken a lot about him. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are very orthodox. Suryakumar is different. India haven’t had these kinds of players, especially batting at No.4," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"He has scored above 200 runs with three half-centuries. For me, he is the Player of the Tournament already for the kind of impact he has had even if India do not go on to win the World Cup," he added.

Suryakumar has been in stellar form in T20Is for India this year. Heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia, he was the team's most prolific run-getter in the shortest format and has lived up to the expectations in the showpiece event. He has already scored over 1,000 runs in T20Is in 2022 to become only the second batter after Mohammad Rizwan to achieve the feat

With the help of his half-century on Sunday, India earned a comfortable victory against Zimbabwe and finished with eight points in the group stage to take the top spot. Rohit & Co. will now take on Jos Buttler-led England in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 10).