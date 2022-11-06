T20 World Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Jasprit Bumrah to top illustrated T20I list

Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtook Jasprit Bumrah as the bowler with the highest number of maiden overs in T20I cricket. During the T20 World Cup 2022 encounter against Zimbabwe, Bhuvneshwar conceded no runs in the very first over of the match to claim the massive feat. He bowled just three overs in the match but ended up taking a wicket after conceding just 11 runs to lead India to victory.

Bumrah is now second in the list with nine maidens in his T20I career.

Bhuvneshwar troubled the Zimbabwe openers with his consistent line and length as they failed to score any runs off his bowling in the first over. He even ended up taking the wicket of Wesley Madhevere on the very first ball of the over with Virat Kohli completing a brilliant catch.

Overall, West spinner Sunil Narine is the bowler with the highest number of wickets in T20 cricket (27) followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and West Indies cricket Samuel Badree.

For India, Bhuvneshwar leads the pack with 21 while Bumrah is sixth with 19.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were constantly competing for the accolade in the past few months but an injury for Bumrah meant that Bhuvneshwar Kumar easily claimed the top spot.

India topped Group 2 of the tournament thanks to their mammoth win over Zimbabwe and as a result, they will now face England in the semi-final. Suryakumar Yadav was the star for them once again with the bat while KL Rahul scored his second half century of the tournament on Sunday.