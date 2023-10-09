Kohli always performs on the big stage - Sehwag LAUDS star batter after India's CWC '23 win over Australia

Rohit Sharma-led India beat Australia in match 5 of ICC ODI World Cup 2023, on Sunday (October 8), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Being asked to bowl first, India bundled out the Aussies for 199 in 49.3 overs and chased down the score with six wickets courtesy of Virat Kohli's 85 and KL Rahul's unbeaten 97. At one stage, India were tottering at 2 for 3 before Kohli-Rahul's 165-run fourth-wicket stand propelled the home team to a convincing win over the five-time winners.

After the match, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hailed Kohli and KL Rahul. He, in particular, praised the No. 3 batter and stated that Kohli always performs on the big stage for the Men in Blue.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag stated, "Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played exceptionally well. Their partnership was fantastic. Both of them scored hundreds together against Pakistan as well and stitched together a great partnership. But this time, it came under a lot of pressure and was in a crunch situation."

'Virat Kohli's hunger to score increases in World Cups'

The former cricketer further opined on Kohli, "What can I say about Virat Kohli? Jahan matter bade hote hain, wahan King Kohli khade hote hain (Virat Kohli always performs on the big stage). Virat likes to perform on the big stage. His hunger to score increases in World Cups. I was quite surprised to see him get out at 85. He likes to stay till the end. He will be quite disappointed."

Sehwag added, "A 34-year-old Virat told Rahul to play like Test cricket here. However, Kohli used to tell me the same in 2008. He would ask me to play a bit slowly, like Test cricket. That is his nature. He likes to take his time before going for big shots. This has made him such a big player. He plays according to the situation and knows that even if he takes a few balls, he can cover up later in the innings."

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 28), Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 42) and Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 35) led the charge with the ball and restricted the Aussies for a below-par total. During their run-chase, India were tested but would be happy to emerge out victorious. They will now face Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in New Delhi, India

