KL Rahul a special player but Kohli and Rohit belong in a different league, says former Pakistan captain

KL Rahul was criticised by many for failing to change gears in time during his side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Chasing a big target of 208 runs, Rahul scored 79 off 58 balls for LSG but failed to get them over the line as they lost the game by 14 runs.

While his skills and talent is there to see for everyone, Rahul didn't quite manage to make the best use of his potential for LSG in IPL 2022. He was often scrutinised for being too slow in his approach and was also slammed by fans for not accelerating his strike rate despite the team being under pressure.

Rahul had yet another prolific season with the bat for LSG, amassing 616 runs in 15 matches for his team but failed to inspire them to their maiden title. LSG bowed out of the tournament after losing against RCB in the Eliminator. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif recently shared his views on Rahul's batting.

Latif said there is no doubt that Rahul is a fine batter and a special player but he is not in the same league as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The former Pakistan skipper explained that Rahul plays a lot of dot balls and needs to work on that to improve his game.

Also Read: From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: How new captains fared in IPL 2022?

"Wasn't he playing for Punjab Kings before this? He used to bat till the 15th-18th over, while Glenn Maxwell hardly faced 2 balls. The team did not qualify. Even Gayle was there but he played in the end. See, there is no doubt that KL Rahul is a fine player, and the pitches he played on and scored hundreds were the same where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggled. Sometimes when an opener bats, he thinks it is his responsibility to bat through," Latif said on his YouTube channel 'Caught Behind'.

"Rahul is not like Rohit Sharma. Rohit and Kohli belong to a different league, but Rahul too is a special player. Having said that he needs to improve a little. He plays a few too many dot balls for his liking. Since the runs he scores are big, the balls faced a lot too. When he was playing for Punjab, I noticed the same," the former Pakistan skipper added.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya captains Aakash Chopra's IPL 2022 XI, no place for DK, Rashid Khan and Umran Malik

Rahul has been one of the most consistent performers with the willow in the IPL over the last few seasons. He was the highest run-getter in the league in IPL 2020 before finishing third on the list in IPL 2021 last year. He once again went past the 600-run mark this season to continue his purple patch. However, his efforts were not enough to take his side to the final of the season.