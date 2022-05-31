Hardik Pandya captains Aakash Chopra's IPL 2022 XI, no place for DK, Rashid Khan and Umran Malik

IPL 2022 got over on Sunday evening (May 29) when the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the summit clash, by seven wickets, to win their maiden title in their first-ever season. With this, the third-longest IPL season came to an end as cricket fans loved every bit of it, spanning over two months.

While Hardik's Gujarat defied all odds by winning the season with ease, many experienced performers fell flat whereas some veterans did exceedingly well along with some uncapped players. As the likes of Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Liam Livingstone, Md Shami, Avesh Khan, Hardik, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aiden Markram, David Miller, David Warner did very well, big guns such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell fell flat and couldn't do much.

Amid all this, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra shared his IPL 2022 XI, featuring some big names. His list, however, didn't have Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Dinesh Karthik (330 runs at 183.33), Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) pacer Umran Malik (22 scalps), Lucknow's Mohsin Khan (14 victims), Gujarat's vice-captain and all-rounder Rashid Khan (19 wickets and effective cameos with the bat) and some other impressive performers.

On his Youtube channel, Chopra said, "Along with him (Buttler), I have kept KL Rahul. I thought about Quinton de Kock and Shubman Gill but KL Rahul - more than 600 runs, two centuries. Once again eat, sleep and score 600 runs in the IPL. Form is temporary, KL Rahul is permanent."

Chopra further opined, "I had done a poll for No. 3 - Deepak Hooda or Rahul Tripathi. I have picked Rahul Tripathi, about 80% have also voted for Rahul Tripathi. After that, my Player of the Tournament, his name is Hardik Pandya - he is a captain, bowler and batter. He is the captain of this team as well." He asserted, "At No. 5, I have got Liam Livingstone. He is a six-hitting machine and has done amazingly well this year. At No. 6, some thinking was required on who could be kept - DK (Dinesh Karthik) could have been there but I have actually gone with David Miller because he has had a season that is one to remember." He also slotted another all-rounder by picking Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Andre Russell -- with 335 runs and 17 scalps.

Chopra added, "In my four bowlers, there is one spinner, his name is Yuzi Chahal. He is the Purple Cap holder. Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga could have also been there here but my four overseas slots are over."

"Avesh Khan is in my side. I was thinking about Mohsin Khan, Umran Malik and Prasidh Krishna but I am still going with Avesh Khan - fewer bad days. After that, I have gone with Mohammed Shami, he was unbelievable. Last but not the least, at No. 11 is Arshdeep Singh. In my opinion, he has been the standout bowler once again."

Aakash Chopra's IPL 2022 XI: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Andre Russell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.