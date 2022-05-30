Hardik Pandya to David Miller: 5 heroes of Gujarat Titans' memorable maiden IPL triumph

Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 29) to lift their maiden IPL title in their debut campaign. The Hardik Pandya-led side defied all the odds and got the better of some of the favourites on their way to scripting a memorable run in their debut season. The Titans became only the second team after the Royals to lift the IPL trophy in their first season as skipper Hardik maintained his perfect record of winning IPL finals. Hardik has so far won all five IPL finals that he has been part of. Here is a look at some of the heroes of Gujarat Titans' maiden IPL triumph this year.