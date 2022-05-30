Hardik Pandya to David Miller: 5 heroes of Gujarat Titans' memorable maiden IPL triumph

David Miller | Photo - IPL |

South African batter David Miller had gone unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year before being picked by Gujarat Titans in the second round. Not many had expected Miller to have the kind of season he had but the Proteas star dazzled with his performances throughout the tournament.

Miller was solid in the middl-order and also played an important role as a finisher for his team guiding them to victories in numerous close matches. The left-hander amassed 481 runs in 16 atches at a stunning average of 68.71 and a strike raue of over 142.



(Photograph:Others)