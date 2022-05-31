IPL 2022 roundup: From MS Dhoni's confirmation to Gujarat Titans' historic triumph

MS Dhoni confirms participation in IPL 2023 (Photo - IPL)

Ever since the IPL 2022 started, there were speculations on MS Dhoni's future in the cash-rich league. Having relinquished captaincy for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 40-year-old had kept mum on his future. During the mid-season when he was reappointed as the Chennai captain, many thought he might return for another season after CSK's playoff hopes were completely tarnished.

Well, the same was the case as Dhoni confirmed his participation in IPL 2023 at the coin toss during CSK's last league stage encounter, versus the Royals. On being asked if he would come back for next year's season, he said, "Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans."

(Photograph:Others)