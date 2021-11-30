Kane Williamson, two uncapped Indian players retained by SRH, PBKS let go off KL Rahul

Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik in front of the IPL 2022 big auction. Whereas Punjab Kings retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

All the IPL teams had to announce their retained players till November 30. As two additional franchises have been added in IPL 2022, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, a mega auction will take place before of next year's event.

Therefore, each of the existing eight IPL teams was asked to retain a maximum of four players. There can be a maximum of three domestic players and two overseas players among these four players. Teams might decide to keep one, two, three, or four players or even opt for no retentions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad which had a disappointing last season has surprised the fans once again by not retaining Rashid Khan. Although, it is yet to be known if it was SRH management decision or Rashid Khan's own. David Warner who was removed as team's captain last year after a poor run wasn't retained as expected.

However, Sunrisers Mangement has said that they will try to get back many of the players back in the auction.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, has retained the least number of players among both the teams. Big names like KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahrukh Khan and Nicholas Pooran have been released by the team. Before going in the auction, it'll now have 72 crores, the maximum among all the teams.

Anil Kumble, the head coach appreciated the leadership qualities of Mayank Agarwal, and most probably will be making him the captain in the upcoming season. Arshdeep Singh, who has taken 30 wickets in 23 matches for Punjab and has proved himself with the bowl was the other retained player.