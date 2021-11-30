Kolkata Knight Riders complete retention list: KKR retain Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and two others

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the list of retained players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. KKR have retained all-rounders Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, young Indian sensation Venkatesh Iyer and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR had reached the final of the Indian Premier League 2021 season but lost against eventual champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai to miss out on their second league title. Not many had expected KKR to make it to the playoffs after a disappointing show in the first leg of the tournament.

However, the Eoin Morgan-led side, which managed only two wins in their first seven games, bounced back with five wins in their next seven matches to make it to the top four and reach the final. However, KKR have released Morgan, who led them to their first final since IPL 2014.

KKR complete list of retained players:

Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs 12 crore

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore

Sunil Narine - Rs 6 crore

Purse remaining - rs 48 cr