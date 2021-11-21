Kamran Akmal praises team India's performance during NZ series, hails 'brilliant' captaincy from Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal praised Team India's overall management during the three-match T20I home series against New Zealand, which India won 3-0 after thrashing Blackcaps in the third and final match by 73 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India, playing under their new coach Rahul Dravid and the new T20 captain Rohit Sharma, made a winning start in Jaipur as they beat the Kiwis by five wickets. They took an unassailable lead in Ranchi by registering a seven-wicket win.

Ahead of the final match, Akmal complimented Rohit Sharma & Co., especially the way the Indian camp managed the managed workload. On his YouTube channel, he said, "Good win for Team India with new players against the team who had recently played in the final of T20 World Cup. No other team does that but India have a great pool of players and they are setting up the players for South Africa tour and the management are also handling workload pretty well."

"Brilliant captaincy from Rohit Sharma and he has been aggressive in the same way he bats. India are playing really well. Good start for both skipper (Rohit) and coach (Rahul Dravid)," he added.

In the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India took the field in the absence of some top players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja but managed to produce a magnificent show, thanks to experienced players and debutants like Venkatesh Iyer, who impressed with his bowling.

Kohli opted out of the series and will also miss the first of two Tests against New Zealand. The two teams will now head to northern India's Kanpur city for the first Test next week. Dravid said that it was "nice to start well" after his first series win as India coach.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who opted out of the India T20s, will return to lead the team in Kanpur.