From 'John' the bookmaker to Paine's sexting: Controversies that have tainted Australian cricket since 1981

From the infamous underarm bowling in 1981 to 'John' the bookmaker scandal, here's a list of controversies that have tainted Australian cricket

Tim Paine's sexting scandal

Tim Paine resigned as Australian Test cricket captain on November 19 over sending (exchanging) inappropriate text messages with a former female colleague in 2017.

"Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community," said 36-year-old Paine who took over the Test captaincy in March 2018.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party. I'm sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport."

(Photograph:AFP)