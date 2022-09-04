'Just another game': Suryakumar Yadav downplays immense hype surrounding India-Pakistan rivalry

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan are perhaps some of the most highly anticipated and exhilarating encounters in international cricket that fans wait for with bated breath.

Considering the quality of cricket that is played during those encounters, it's not just Indian and Pakistani fans who watch the two teams lock horns with each other.

Discussing the stakes of the matches between the geographically adjacent countries, Indian batting maestro Suryakumar Yadav offered fans some insight into how players perceive the intensity of these matches differently from fans all over the world.

Ahead of the second edition of India's high-octane clash against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the same while in conversation with Star Sports.

"Obviously, when I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it's the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it's like we are playing just another game.

"When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. So, when I go on the ground, it's all the same.

"I don't think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game," said Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav has been an extremely essential cog in India's batting order, putting in highly impressive performances on the trot.

Yadav most recently recorded an exceptional performance in India's latest outing in the Asia Cup, scoring 68* off merely 26 balls, a performance that earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

The middle-order batsman will be an equally essential part of India's batting lineup in their upcoming clash against Pakistan as he will hope to help carry the Men in Blue to victory.