'Laying too deep a foundation': Sanjay Manjrekar sheds light on major flaw in Pakistan's T20I approach

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently offered his take on Pakistan's approach to T20 cricket and batting in the shortest format of the game.

He asserted that the Men in Green spend too long in a bid to lay the foundation for themselves while playing T20 cricket. He reviewed the Shaheens' performance in a recent post on Twitter.

Per Manjrekar, the Pakistani top order batsmen try to lay too deep a foundation which robs the middle order batsmen the opportunity to settle in comfortably and add value to their batting unit.

"Have one observation on Pakistan’s T20 cricket. They are laying too deep a foundation. For a 20-over innings, it’s unnecessary.

"What’s more it will give more opportunity to no 4,5,6 thereby making Pakistan a more wholesome batting unit, a better T20 side," wrote Manjrekar of Pakistan's performance in the shortest format of the game.

This comes shortly before Pakistan's mega-clash with arch-rivals India in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. They previously locked horns with each other in their opening clash of the tournament.

Although the Pakistani bowlers managed to mow through India's batting top order with relative ease, an awe-inspiring partnership from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja got the Men in Blue through to the next round of their Asia Cup campaign without a loss on their record.

While Pakistani players like Naseem Shah and Mohammad Rizwan have enjoyed an extremely successful run in the ongoing Asia Cup, skipper Babar Azam's outing this time around has been nothing to write home about.

Fans will be relying on the skipper to pull through and carry the team to glory as they approach the penultimate rounds of the tournament.