WATCH: Rahul Dravid hilariously avoids 'four-letter word that starts with s' in presser ahead of Pakistan game

Indian cricket team's head coach Rahul Dravid hilariously avoided using a four-letter word that starts with 's' while trying to praise the Pakistan bowling attack ahead of the Super Four meeting between the two teams in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (September 04). Dravid was all praise for the Pakistani bowlers but also lauded Indian bowlers for their performances in the tournament so far.

India are without the likes of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the tournament but have done exceptionally well with the ball so far, picking up 15 wickets out of a potential 20 to clinch back-to-back victories in their first two matches.

When asked about the comparison between current India and Pakistan bowling attack, Dravid admitted Babar Azam & Co. had a great attack but also lauded his bowlers. Trying to put across his point, Dravid got stuck as he hesitated in using a particular world that he said had four letters and started with 's'.

"Yes, they bowled well, I won't deny that. Of course they are a good bowling side. But we also bowled well to restrict them to 147. Yes, sometimes in the numbers, it will show that someone bowled at 145 kmph, someone at 147 kmph, but at the end of the day, bowling analysis is most important," Dravid said.

"Whether you are bowling at 135 or 145 or 125, whether you are swinging the ball or not, you are judged by the results. And bowling analysis of our fast bowlers was also pretty good. So I respect their bowling, certainly, but I am very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well," he went on.

The India head coach then started his next sentence by saying - "Might not be as.." before stopping in the middle. He tried finishing his sentence before admitting he can't use the word that came to his mind. "Wanted to use the word, but I can't use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can't use it," Dravid said leaving the reporters amused.

A reporter then tried to help the India head coach by asking if the word he wanted to use was "exuberant". However, Dravid was quick to say no and revealed it was a four-letter word that starts with 's'.

"No, not 'exuberant'. It's a little bit... four letters, starts with 'S', but ok," Dravid said, leaving the reporters in splits.

"We might not look glamorous, but we have got some guys who produce results," he concluded.

A clip of the incident soon went viral on social media as fans started guessing the word that the India head coach wanted to use but couldn't.

Dravid will be hoping to help India continue their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup on Sunday when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. India had defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first meeting between the two teams last week before thrashing Hong Kong in their next game to top Group A and enter Super Four.

