Asia Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir explains why India have advantage over Pakistan in Super 4 clash

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes Rohit Sharma & Co. enjoy a clear advantage over Pakistan ahead of the Super Four clash between the arch-rivals in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (September 04). India had defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a thriller when the two teams earlier met in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya turned out to be the hero for India as an exceptional all-round performance from him saw the Men in Blue get the better of Pakistan in their opener in Dubai. After picking up a three-wicket haul to help India bundle out for 147 runs, Pandya played a match-winning knock of 17-ball 33 to take India over the line in a last-over humdinger.

Despite the last game being a cliffhanger, Gambhir believes India will be the favourites against Pakistan on Sunday considering the overall quality of their line-up. The former India opener feels Pandya can once again be the difference between the two sides when they meet in the all-important Super 4 clash.

“The first game was a cliffhanger. Hopefully, we're going to get many more games like that and I'm sure that India has got an advantage, just because we have got a better quality side from a batting and all-rounder point of view which we got Hardik Pandya. But I hope it's going to be a good game tomorrow,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

However, Gambhir insisted Pakistan will come better prepared for Sunday's blockbuster clash after facing defeat in their opening game against India. Babar Azam's men have not played enough T20Is this year but will be riding high on confidence after their thumping 155-run win against Hong Kong in their last game.

“But again, on the other side, Pakistan will be little better prepared. Especially, for tomorrow's game as compared to what they started this tournament with. They have hardly played any T20 cricket this year. So hopefully we get a good game of cricket and hopeful India can come on top,” Gambhir added.

Both India and Pakistan are facing injury woes ahead of their meeting as the Babar Azam-led side will miss the services of fast bowler Shanawaz Dahani while India will be without their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an injury.