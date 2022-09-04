IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 prediction: Who will win today's Super Four clash between India and Pakistan?

India will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 when they lock horns with Pakistan for the second time in the tournament on Sunday (September 04). India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opening clash at the Dubai International Stadium last week and will be aiming to make it two wins in a row against Babar Azam & Co. in the Super Four.

India have so far managed to live up to the favourites tag in the tournament with back-to-back wins in their first two games against Pakistan and Hong Kong. While the batters have looked in great rhythm barring the misfiring KL Rahul, the bowling attack has done reasonably well in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

However, India have been marred with injury woes ahead of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury while fast bowler Avesh Khan is not well and might not feature on Sunday.

In Jadeja's absence, India will have major selection calls to make as they will have to pick an ideal replacement for the all-rounder. While they have a like-to-like replacement in Axar Patel, India can also rope in Deepak Hooda into the playing XI and use him as a second all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya.

India will also have to make the tough choice between wicket-keepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Karthik had pipped Pant in the playing XI last time around but the left-hander is expected to keep his spot on Sunday as India lack a left-hander in their top four in Jadeja's absence.

Hardik will once again have to play a key role if India are to fancy their chances against Pakistan, who will be desperate to seek revenge. India might also have to make a forced change in their bowling attack if Avesh fails to make the cut.

It remains to be seen if R Ashwin takes his spot in the playing XI or if Deepak Chahar can be included in the squad from the reserves. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue to spearhead the pace attack along with Arshdeep Singh. India also have the option to play both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi in Jadeja's absence.

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides in T20Is, India have dominated Pakistan over the years having won eight out of the ten matches played between the two teams. They remain favourites to continue their unbeaten streak against the Men in Green in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 prediction:

India appear a well-oiled unit despite the absence of a key player in Ravindra Jadeja. If the Rohit Sharm-led side can find an ideal replacement for him in the XI, they will remain favourites against Pakistan, who are without pacers Shaheen Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani. India also have momentum on their side having won their first two games.