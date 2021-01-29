Jose Mourinho comments on Harry Kane's ankle injury during Liverpool game

Tottenham Hotspurs' Harry Kane was taken off the field during the half-time in the match against Liverpool after sustaining knocks in both his ankles during the game. Spurs' boss Mourinho did not know the extent of the injury but said that it is not a minor issue.

ALSO READ: Liverpool get back on track with win at Tottenham

Kane's left leg seemed to have been the more damaging one of the two. The England skipper has had a history of suffering ligament damage to his joints.

"For Harry to leave a game, when he wants to play always and with the team losing, for Harry to come out is not a nothing injury,” Mourinho said. “It’s an injury. For how long I can’t tell you, I don’t know. We have to wait and see.”

Klopp's Liverpool bounced back to winning ways after the Reds defeated Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium possibly killing title hopes for Mourinho. The Portuguese was not pleased by his team's performance and was quick to highlight that his team's mistakes gifted chances to Liverpool to score and snatch a comfortable win.

“It’s a performance totally affected by defensive individual mistakes,” he said. “The team was very solid, very confident and in the first half we made three defensive mistakes – individual.”

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation for breaking COVID-19 protocols in Italy

Asked whether he thought the individuals were not good enough, he added: “I can’t say that. I’m not going to say that. These are your words, not my words.

“One thing is mistakes and another thing is not to be good enough. That’s a different story. I don’t say that at all. Everybody has to assume their responsibilities and try to improve.

“The reality is that you don’t need me to comment because you saw the game and you can give many directions to your analysis. You always end in the goals because the goals were the crucial parts of the game.

“By analysing the goals you can see that the three goals we conceded, the goals that was disallowed by Firmino and the Mane chance in the first minute.”