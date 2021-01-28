Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation for breaking COVID-19 protocols in Italy

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is under a police investigation for potentially breaching Italy’s COVID-19 regulations after the Portuguese allegedly travelled between the regions of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

The police in Valle d'Aosta confirmed to Reuters that an investigation is underway into a trip to the Alpine town of Courmayeur by Ronaldo for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez' birthday on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The authorities were alerted after Georgina posted a video of the couple on a snowmobile on Instagram. She later removed it, but it was picked up by several Italian news sites.

According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport newspaper, Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent Tuesday night in a hotel and took a ride in the snow the next morning, before returning to Turin.

Movement between ‘orange zone’ regions in the European country, including Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, is forbidden under the current government decree.

The couple faces the risk of a fine of $485 for breaching the COVID-19 rules.

In October, Ronaldo was criticised for travelling to Portugal while Juventus were in isolation after two virus cases.

Ronaldo then tested positive himself and returned to Italy to spend a couple of weeks in isolation at home.

At the time, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora accused the star of "violating" coronavirus restrictions.