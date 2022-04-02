Jos Buttler slams first century of IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians

Jos Buttler became the first batsman to score a century in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the England international dominated proceedings during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday as he reached his second IPL century in just 66 deliveries.

Buttler looked in sublime form from the very first over as he played the Mumbai Indians bowlers with absolute ease. He started confidently with a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah and a six off Daniel Sams but the third over saw the Rajasthan Royals score 20 runs against Basil Thampi.

Also read | Umesh Yadav breaks two impressive records with four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings

Buttler continued his onslaught with Murugan Ashwin going for a six and four off consecutive deliveries in the 10th over and enroute to his hundred, he slammed 11 fours and five sixes.

The innings came to an end as Bumrah dismissed him with a toe-crushing yorker that rattled his stumps just four balls after reaching his hundred. During his innings, Buttler stitched together crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson (30 off 21 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14 balls).

Also read | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Buttler’s previous hundred came in 2021 when he scored 124 off 64 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also became the 16th batsman to score more than one hundreds in the IPL.

Buttler’s heroics was able to take Rajasthan Royals to a competitive total of 193/8 but it could have been worse as Bumrah and Tymal Mills led the fightback for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah took three wickets for 17 in his four overs while Mills took two wickets in the final over to finish with 3/35.