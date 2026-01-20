/Jemimah Rodrigues shines as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in a thriller

Delhi Capitals kept their WPL 2026 campaign alive with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday (Jan 20). The result tightened the playoff race and put Mumbai under pressure as it was their third straight defeat. Chasing a modest score of 155, Delhi stayed calm, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues leading from the front with a composed half-century.

Mumbai fight through Brunt and Harmanpreet

Mumbai batted first but struggled for rhythm. Openers S Sajana and Hayley Matthews failed to score freely. Sajana was out for nine, while Matthews made only 12. The early wickets pushed Mumbai on the back foot. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver Brunt then tried to rebuild. The pair added 78 runs and brought stability.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Harmanpreet scored 41 from 33 balls with seven boundaries before getting caught. After her dismissal, Mumbai lost momentum. Nicole Carey fell for 12, but Brunt continued to anchor the innings.

Brunt played a mature knock, finishing unbeaten on 65 from 45 balls with six fours and two sixes. Her effort helped Mumbai reach 154 for five in 20 overs, a total that was competitive but chaseable.

Delhi chase with calm and class

Delhi started strongly through Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee. The pair added 57 runs in the power play and set the tone. Shafali scored 29 from 24 balls, while Lee played aggressively. Debutant Vaishnavi broke the partnership. Lee looked set for a half-century but was stumped for 46 from 28 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. After that, Delhi depended on Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt to control the chase.