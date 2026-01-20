LOGIN
Nail-biters only: Smallest victories in India vs New Zealand T20Is

From 1-run thrillers to tense 10-run finishes, relive the smallest margins in India vs New Zealand T20Is, where last-over drama, pressure moments, and close chases defined some unforgettable cricket battles.

One-run heartbreak in Chennai (2012)
(Photograph: AFP)

One-run heartbreak in Chennai (2012)

New Zealand edged past India by just 1 run in a thrilling T20I at Chennai on September 11, 2012. Chasing 168, India finished on 166 for 4. Brendon McCullum’s brilliant 91 proved decisive in a nail-biting finish.

Hamilton thriller decided by four runs (2019)
(Photograph: AFP)

Hamilton thriller decided by four runs (2019)

At Hamilton on February 10, 2019, New Zealand defeated India by a narrow 4-run margin. Batting first, the hosts posted 212 for 4. India fought hard but ended on 208 for 6, falling agonisingly short of the target.

India’s six-run win in a rain-shortened match (2017)
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s six-run win in a rain-shortened match (2017)

India secured a tight 6-run win over New Zealand in a rain-reduced T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on November 7, 2017. Defending 68 in eight overs, India restricted New Zealand to 61 for 6, with Bumrah shining.

Seven-run nerve-tester at Mount Maunganui (2020)
(Photograph: AFP)

Seven-run nerve-tester at Mount Maunganui (2020)

In Mount Maunganui on February 2, 2020, India won by 7 runs in a close contest. After scoring 163 for 3, India held their nerve and limited New Zealand to 156 for 9, sealing a hard-fought victory.

Ten-run classic at the World T20 in Johannesburg (2007)
(Photograph: AFP)

Ten-run classic at the World T20 in Johannesburg (2007)

New Zealand beat India by 10 runs at Johannesburg on September 16, 2007, in the ICC World T20. Defending 191, they restricted India to 180 for 9. Daniel Vettori starred with both bat and ball.

