Jasprit Bumrah's absence makes a big difference: Hardik Pandya reflects on India's 1st T20I loss vs Australia

India locked horns with Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday evening (September 20), at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led hosts rode on vice-captain KL Rahul's 55, Suryakumar Yadav's 46 and Hardik Pandya's 71 not out to post 208 for 6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Australia were well-placed at 109 for 1 in ten overs. From thereon, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav reduced the visitors to 145-5 in 14.1 overs and Rohit & Co. were favourites with Australia needing 40 off 18 balls before Matthew Wade's 21-ball 45 not out, after opener Cameron Green (61) laid the foundation, took the Men in Yellow home with four wickets and equal number of balls to spare.

India's premier pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel were taken to the cleaners in the end overs as India lost the match to concede a 1-0 lead to Aaron Finch & Co. After the contest, all-rounder Hardik (who slammed a breathtaking 30-ball 71*) mentioned that the home side felt the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"Jasprit not being there obviously makes a big difference. He is coming back after an injury, it is important for him to get enough time to kind of come back and maybe not put a lot of pressure on himself," said Hardik told the reporters.

"We all know what he brings to the table and how important he is for us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys. These are the best 15 in the country and that is why they are there in the squad," Hardik added.

Bumrah has returned from a back injury, which ruled him out of the Asia Cup, but the team management didn't rush his comeback into the playing XI for the Mohali encounter. In his absence, Bhuvi leaked 31 runs in his final two overs whereas Harshal conceded 22 in the penultimate over of Australia's run-chase.

Hardik also opined on his own contribution with the bat and said, "I have gotten a lot of success recently, but for me, what is more important is that even on my good days how can I get better? The kind of career graph I have had, I don't make a big deal about my performances, whether success or failure."

"I had a good game today. They could target me in the next game and I need to be one step ahead," Pandya concluded.

The second and penultimate game will be held on Friday (September 23) in Nagpur.