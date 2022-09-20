India vs Aus: Hitman for a reason! Rohit Sharma equals Martin Guptill's record of most sixes in T20Is

Rohit Sharma-led India are now focussed on eradicating their flaws and finalising the team combination in their last two T20I series, in the run-up to the T20 World Cup (in Australia). In the three-match T20I series opener versus Australia, being played in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20), Rohit & Co. were asked to bat first.

While Rohit couldn't do much damage with the bat, he departed for a 9-ball 11. Despite his short stay in the middle, Hitman attained a big milestone. Slamming one six in his inning, the 35-year-old Indian captain has now equalled New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill, with most sixes in T20Is (172).

Most sixes in a career:

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 172 in 121 games

Rohit Sharma (India) - 172 in 136 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 124 in 79 matches

Eoin Morgan (England/Ireland)- 120 from 115 matches

Aaron Finch (Australia)- 117 from 92 encounters

After Rohit and Virat Kohli (2) fell in quick succession, KL Rahul's 45-ball 55, Suryakumar Yadav's 46 and Hardik Pandya's scintillating 30-ball 71 propelled India to a mammoth 208/6 in 20 overs. After a disappointing run in the Asia Cup, where Men in Blue failed to reach the final, the home side will be desperate to get a winning start in the three-match series versus T20 world champions Australia.

After hosting Australia, India will also play three T20Is and equal number of ODIs versus South Africa at home prior to boarding the flight to Australia for the upcoming T20 WC, which kicks off on October 16.