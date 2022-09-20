KL Rahul becomes third-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs during blistering knock vs Australia in Mohali

A lot has been said and written about KL Rahul in recent times. Rahul returned to international cricket in mid-August, his first-ever appearance at the highest level since February early this year, and looked ordinary with the bat in the Zimbabwe ODIs and Asia Cup 2022 edition.

While he scored a 41-ball 62 versus Afghanistan in India's inconsequential tie in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup, Rahul's strike rate has remained a hot topic of discission. He tends to take some time before accelerating while playing both for India and his IPL franchise. However, he came to his own in India's three-match T20I series opener versus Australia, in Mohali, on Tuesday evening (September 20).

Being asked to bat first, India lost captain Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2) for cheap before Rahul stitched a handy 68-run third-wicket stand with Suryakumar Yadav (46) and slammed a stylish 45-ball 55, laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes at 157.14. By virtue of this knock, Rahul became the third-quickest to reach 2,000 runs in the format (third Indian overall).

Rahul now has 2,018 runs (counting his latest knock versus the Aussies). He is among the 18 batsmen to be a part of the elusive 2k-run-club in the format. Rohit (3,631), Virat (3,586) and Martin Guptill (3,497) are the leading run-getters in men's T20Is.

Ahead of the series opener versus Aaron Finch & Co., vice-captain Rahul had spoken about his strike rate issues while addressing the media on Monday (September 19). "Look, obviously something that every player wants to work on. No one is perfect, everybody is working towards something, obviously strike rates are taken on an overall basis. You never see when a batter has played at a certain strike rate, whether it was important to play for him to play at a 200 strike rate or whether the team could still have won with him playing at 120-130. These are the things that no one analyses," KL Rahul told the reporters.

"Yes, it is something that I am working at, the roles that have been defined for each player in the last 10-12 months have been very clear, and everyone is working towards it. And, I am just working towards how I can better myself as an opening batter and how I can have an impact on my team whenever I go out to bat," he added.