Jadon Sancho likely to leave Manchester United for this club after fallout with Erik ten Hag

Out of favour Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is likely to leave the club in January, Sky Sports Germany has claimed. Ever since Sancho had a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, the former has been banished from the main squad and currently finds himself isolated from competitive football.

The report states that Sancho might secure a loan move, come the winter transfer window, instead of a permanent transfer. Sancho's most likely destination is expected to be his former club Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga club and its head coach Edin Terzic are understood to have been in regular contact with the England international, the report added.

Sancho has barely kicked the ball this season and it looks highly unlikely that he will don the United jersey ever again if one goes by Ten Hag's comments. Quizzed last month over Sancho's availability, the Dutch gave a straight answer.

"I don't know. I am sitting here. Tomorrow we have a big game, we are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that," said Ten Hag.

"He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute."

The United boss added that he had inherited a club with "no good culture" when he took over the reins, replacing Ralf Rangnick.

"It's in favour of the team. That is what my decision is based on," said Hag, justifying the decision to bin Sancho.

"That is not about me, and to be strict. No. This is in favour of the team. I don't think about that (Sancho's tweet) and I don't talk about that, because I have to win a game. It is all about that."

What happened with Sancho?

Sancho has been marginalised to the fringes and is currently training away from United's first team after the former Borussia Dortmund player had a go at Ten Hag following the Dutch's comments on him.

Notably, United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee of $100 million. At the time, Sancho was touted as one of the brightest stars on the horizon.

However, his failure to adjust to the pace of the league brought him excessive criticism from fans and critics alike. His fallout with Ten Hag might have been the final straw for his United career. experts argue.

