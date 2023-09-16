Ten Hag unsure if Sancho would ever wear Manchester United jersey again

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag is 'unsure' if exiled forward Jadon Sancho would ever don the iconic Manchester United jersey again, after the fallout between the two.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League contest against Brighton after the international break, Ten Hag said: "I don't know. I am sitting here. Tomorrow we have a big game, we are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that."

Further quizzed about the controversy surrounding the issue, on the eve of an important game for his team, Ten Hag looked visibly frustrated.

"He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute," an irked Ten Hag said.

The United boss added that he had inherited a club with "no good culture" when he took over the reins, replacing Ralf Rangnick.

"It's in favour of the team. That is what my decision is based on," said Ten Hag, justifying the decision to bin Sancho.

"That is not about me, and to be strict. No. This is in favour of the team. I don't think about that (Sancho's tweet) and I don't talk about that, because I have to win a game. It is all about that.

"The players who are there and available deserve me. I have to guide them, I have to prepare them, it is about that. I only focus on the players who are available."

Sancho marginalised

Sancho has been marginalised to the fringes and is currently training away from United's first team after the former Borussia Dortmund player had a go at Ten Hag following the Dutch's comments on him.

Notably, United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee of $100 million. At the time, Sancho was touted as one of the brightest stars on the horizon.

However, his failure to adjust to the pace of the league brought him excessive criticism from fans and critics alike. His fallout with Ten Hag might have been the final straw for his United career. experts argue.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has had his fair share of controversies since coming to the club last season. The former Ajax manager had a bitter fallout with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo before his ambivalent stance on Mason Greenwood's inclusion irked a significant portion of the club's fanbase.

More recently, Ten Hag has had to field questions surrounding Antony, who has been facing legal troubles for sexual assault allegations.

(With inputs from agencies)