Erik ten Hag 'proud' of Sancho after he overcomes physical, mental health problems

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was all praise for Jadon Sancho, after the youngster came off the bench and scored a decisive goal to secure a draw against Leeds United on Wednesday night, having endured a tough last few months.

"I'm really happy he is in the right direction," said Ten Hag before adding, "I hope he can keep this momentum going and I'm sure it will strengthen him and motivate him to do even more."

"I think it's in his own hands. So if he wants, he can do. And this team is great to play in, will give you joy but I really enjoy seeing him play the way he did with so much confidence, with so much belief, really direct. It was great to see him play in this attack."

Sancho had been away from footballing action and scored his first goal in United shirt since September last year. A week ago, he made his first appearance against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fourth-round match.

"It's clear it's a difficult period that he finds himself out. I'm pleased and I'm proud he did it. So I will back him, the coaches will back him, the team is backing him and supporting him in this process and finally he has to do it by himself," added the Dutch manager.

Before the Premier League resumed post the FIFA World Cup last year, Ten hag informed that Sancho was sent away to work on his mental and health issues in isolation.

"I have had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be."

United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee of $100 million. At the time, Sancho was touted as one of the brightest stars on the horizon.

However, his failure to adjust to the pace of the league brought him excessive criticism from fans and critics alike. The break, however, seems to have done wonders for him as he looks leaner and much more hungry for the goals.

