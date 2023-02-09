'It's unacceptable...': United manager Erik Ten Hag unimpressed after performance against Leeds

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was not happy after his team's performance against Leeds United on Wednesday in the Premier League encounter. Though the Red Devils made a stunning comeback after being two goals behind, the Dutch manager was not pleased.

"Of course, in the end, we are happy because you win a point, but also you drop two points because we had in each half a very bad start," said Ten Hag in a post-match conference.

"It's unacceptable, especially in a derby. In every game, but especially a derby, you have to be ready to play and to battle and take responsibility, and that is what we didn't do," he added.

United were slow off the blocks against the visitors as Wilfried Gnonto scored in the first minute. The problems were compounded for United when former French international Raphael Varane conceded an own goal, three minutes into the second half.

However, Marcus Rashford, currently having his best season as a United player stepped up once again and scored the opening goal to start the comeback trail.

Afterward, it was Jadon Sancho, who scored his first goal for United since September last year, having been on the sidelines due to physical and mental health issues.

Despite the draw, United are comfortably nestled in the top-4 with 43 points from 22 matches played. They are two points behind defending champions Manchester City, having played an extra game.

This is Ten Hag's first season in charge of United and he has already taken the side to Carabao Cup's final. The team is also in contention for a European trophy in the Europa League while making it to the fifth round of FA Cup.

(With inputs from agencies)