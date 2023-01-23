'Change your mentality': Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United players after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was not a happy man after his side conceded in the 90th minute to go down against table-toppers Arsenal. The Dutch criticised his players and said they lacked the discipline required to secure all three points.

"Maybe in the next couple of hours we realise we are in a good position, realise we are in a good development, a good process, but at this moment I am annoyed," said Ten Hag in a post-match interview.

"I also told the players if you want to win trophies, titles, we have to change our mentality."

The former Ajax manager added that if his team continued to concede like that they would not be able to win trophies.

"Because it's not possible you are in a top game, you're making three such big mistakes where you concede goals. Especially the last goal, you have to feel the game on that point. A point was the maximum and then you have to take the point and you can't give such a goal away like we did on top level. Then you can't win trophies."

Despite not having a lot of possession in the first half as hosts Arsenal continued to make intelligent runs, it was United that drew first blood.

Marcus Rashford, currently in the form of his life finished a brilliant move all on his own with an out-of-the-box screamer that had Ramsdale scampering across his goalpost but to no avail.

However, six minutes later, Arsenal through sustained pressure managed to achieve parity when Eddie Nketiah cushioned a header on the far post past a diving David de Gea.

It was in the second half that the game kicked up a notch above in pace. United struck first once again courtesy a courageous header from Lisandro Martinez. The Gunners levelled Bukayo Saka in the 53rd minute and the game was set for a grandstand finish.

Just when it looked like United will take one valuable point from the Emirates, poor defensive shape on a set-piece cost them as Nketiah bagged his second and silenced the travelling supporters.

(With inputs from agencies)