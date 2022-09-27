'It’s officially over' - Tyson Fury reveals boxing bout with Anthony Joshua stands cancelled

A potential boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is now cancelled as the latter failed to sign the contract for the fight within the deadline mentioned by Fury. In his Instagram story, Fury -- who is also known as ‘The Gypsy King' - didn't mince his words and said, “Well guys, it’s official, D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5pm Monday, no contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua, he is now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it, idiot, coward, s***house, bodybuilder. Always knew it, always knew he didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Regardless of what the f*** you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career and your life, end of, peace out."

Earlier in the month, the 32-year-old Joshua had accepted terms for a December 3 fight with the 34-year-old veteran. AJ's 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing had claimed that they had "accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team” but had to put all communication on hold post the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Joshua had earlier revealed, in a video, that he is up for the fight and will sign on the dotted lines as soon as his legal team is done with it.

In August, Joshua went down to Ukraine’s Oleksander Usyk by split decision in a rematch. Following this, Fury publicly challenged him for a fight, to battle for a ‘Battle of Britain’ for the WBC heavyweight boxing belt. Back then, Fury had shared a video on his official Instagram account and said, "Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months. You’re coming off a 12-round fight, so you’re match fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble. A Battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you’re interested, if not I will select another opponent."

Before the fight was not called off, Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had placed his bet on Tyson to emerge on top. In an interview with BT Sport Boxing, he claimed, "I think, man I think Fury wins. I don't think anyone in the heavyweight division can beat Fury. Just his size, his bounce, his style, his chin, he's a lot to deal with both on the talent side of things and the size side of things." It remains to be seen if Fury takes on Joshua in the near future.