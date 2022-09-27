World chess champion Carlsen alleges Niemann has 'cheated more than he admits'

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen once again blamed Hans Niemann of cheating and made it clear that he does not want to play against the American grandmaster ever again.

In a statement on social media, Carlsen said that Niemann had "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted" and cited the example of their match at this year’s Sinquefield Cup.

The 19-year-old Niemann caused a major upset by beating Carlsen and the world champion decided to withdraw from the competition following the defeat. Since then, Carlsen has accused the American of cheating during the game – an accusation backed by a number of other grandmasters.

Carlsen caused a bigger controversy when he faced Niemann once again at the Julius Baer Generation Cup as the Norwegian left the game after playing just one move.

"So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann," Carlsen said in his statement on Twitter.

My statement regarding the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/KY34DbcjLo — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) September 26, 2022

"When Niemann was invited last minute to the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, I strongly considered withdrawing before the event. I ultimately chose to play," he added.

Niemann has previously admitted to cheating in non-competitive games, but he completely denied the accusation that he cheated against Carlsen. However, Carlsen said that his demeanor was “unusual” during their match in St Louis and he “was not even fully concentrating on the game”.

"His over-the-board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game, in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do," he explained.