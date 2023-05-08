Italian Open 2023: Full schedule, top seeds, prize money, live-streaming details & all you need to know
Story highlights
Italian Open 2023: The tournament is all set to begin on Tuesday, May 9 in Italy. Here is the entire schedule of the tournament, with top seeds, prize money and live-streaming details.
Italian Open 2023: The Italian Open 2023 is all set to kick-start on Tuesday, May 9 in Rome, Italy. The professional tennis tournament is also known as the Rome Masters and will be played on the outdoor clay court at the Foro Italico in Rome. This year’s Italian Open will be the 80th edition of the tournament and is classified as an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event on the 2023 ATP Tour and a WTA 1000 event on the 2023 WTA Tour, being changed from non-mandatory to mandatory.
This is the first year that the tournament will be expanded to two weeks and the men’s and women’s singles draws will be expanded to 96 players.
Right before the tournament, many big names have already announced their absence from it. The most notable name miss will be Rafael Nadal, who is still recovering from the hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open.
Last year’s champions, Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will be considered favourites to defend their respective titles. Swiatek will aim to clinch the title in Rome for the third consecutive year. Djokovic missed the Madrid Open due to an injury but will look to defend his title in Rome. However, the Serb will not have it easy as there are some who can challenge him, most notably Carlos Alcaraz, who has looked in sensational form so far.
Italian Open 2023: Schedule
The qualifying rounds will begin on May 8 and will conclude on May 9. The main-draw action will commence on May 10. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on May 16 and May 17, while the semifinals are set for May 19. The final will be held on Sunday, May 20.
Italian Open 2023: Prize money
The total prize money for the Italian Open is €7,705,780. The winner will receive a cheque worth €1,105,265 coupled with 1000 ranking points.
|Round
|Prize Money (in €)
|Ranking Points
|Champion
|1105265
|1000
|Runner-up
|580000
|600
|Semifinalists
|308790
|360
|Quarterfinalists
|161525
|180
|Round of 16
|84900
|90
|Round of 32
|48835
|45
|Round of 64
|27045
|25
|Round of 96
|16340
|10
Italian Open 2023: Top seeds
Here are the ATP seeds for the Italian Open 2023:
|Seed
|Name
|Current Ranking
|Entry Ranking
|1
|Novak Djokovic
|1
|1
|2
|Carlos Alcaraz
|2
|2
|3
|Daniil Medvedev
|3
|5
|4
|Casper Ruud
|4
|4
|5
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|5
|3
|6
|Andrey Rublev
|6
|6
|7
|Holger Rune
|7
|9
|8
|Jannik Sinner
|8
|8
|9
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|9
|7
|10
|Taylor Fritz
|10
|10
|11
|Frances Tiafoe
|11
|11
|12
|Karen Khachanov
|12
|12
|13
|Cameron Norrie
|13
|14
|14
|Rafael Nadal
|14
|15
|15
|Hubert Hurkacz
|15
|13
|16
|Alexander Zverev
|16
|16
|17
|Tommy Paul
|17
|18
|18
|Lorenzo Musetti
|18
|21
|19
|Alex de Minaur
|19
|19
|20
|Borna Coric
|20
|20
|21
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|22
|17
|22
|Daniel Evans
|24
|28
|23
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|25
|29
|24
|Denis Shapovalov
|27
|30
|25
|Sebastian Korda
|28
|26
|26
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|29
|31
|27
|Francisco Cerundolo
|30
|33
|28
|Sebastian Baez
|31
|32
|29
|Grigor Dimitrov
|32
|25
|30
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|33
|34
|31
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|34
|36
|32
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|35
|24
Italian Open 2023: When & where to watch the Italian Open
Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.
Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN.
