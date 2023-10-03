'Is it difficult to score in Italy?': Messi questioned teammate after Ronaldo's move to Juventus

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed how Lionel Messi acknowledged his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. Boateng, who played alongside Messi in Barcelona said the Argentine once asked him if it was tough to score in Seria A - the Italian top-division football league where Ronaldo moved in to play for Juventus in 2018.

Speaking on former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Boateng said Messi did not speak much, despite being the captain but showed some interest in understanding the Italian league.

“He [Messi] is the captain but doesn't speak. We spoke one time in the shower because he asked if it's difficult to score in Italy because Ronaldo was there at that time, and he showed the rivalry between them. I told him that it was more difficult that Ronaldo was there, and he scored every game for three years. People forget too easily what he's done there," said Boateng.

It was good while it lasted

Notably, Boateng's revelation comes weeks after Ronaldo spoke regarding his rivalry with Messi, stating it was good while it lasted.

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing," said Ronaldo.

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Notably, Ronaldo scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for the Turin-based club before returning to Manchester United in 2021. It was during this time that Messi also moved on from his boyhood club and ended up at Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. He is now with Inter Miami in MLS while Ronaldo is enjoying his time with Saudi Arabian league team Al-Nassar.

(With inputs from agencies)