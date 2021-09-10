'IPL is a huge financial issue hanging over the game': Nasser Hussain on fifth Test being called off

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain called the cancelling of the fifth Test between India and England a mess, however, he said that the fate of IPL was hanging over the game.

India and England were to take on each other in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester from Friday, however, the Covid cases in the Indian camp meant that the visitors couldn't field a team.

"It's an evolving situation, it's a mess. And the only thing I can tell you is that this Test match... the final Test match is off. There won't be a Test match here at Old Trafford. This is the end of India's tour of England" Hussain said on Sky Sports.

"I have a lot of sympathy with the Indian players as they've had two physios (test positive) and the second one would have been treating all the players with some sore bodies ahead of a fifth Test match. You cannot do physiotherapy without close contact. Even those players have tested negative a couple of times now, the incubation period means they are worried that two or three days into the Test match they test positive and three or four players go down."

Hussain added that the BCCI was very concerned about the game. With cash-rich IPL less than ten days away, COVID-19 could cause some major trouble to the league.

"Initially, the BCCI was always very concerned about this Test match. They wanted everything moved to make sure the IPL is a huge financial issue hanging over the game, over Indian cricket. They have already moved it, then moved it half of it this time around. Of course, this is about the IPL, but this is about players who are thinking: ‘If I get down positive here now, today, I have to do another 10 days’,” Hussain said.

"I have to applaud what the players showed. There will be a lot of anger and I get that but what is shows is how well the game has coped things like this. How well players have coped. These guys are going from bubble to bubble, and from quarantine to quarantine… look what’s happened to Ben Stokes. The tight bubble is no longer sustainable,” the former England captain explained.