BCCI releases statement over cancellation of fifth Test between India and England

The fifth Test between India and England was called off over COVID-19 fears. The match was predicted to go as planned after all Team India players tested negative in the PCR results. However, Players expressed their concerns over playing at Old Trafford after India's second physio, Yogesh Parmar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Now, BCCI has released a statement on the matter and have said that they have offered ECB to reschedule the cancelled Test match.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," the BCCI said in a statement.

The fifth Test was set to be the series decider. However, India currently leads the series by 2-1.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match scheduled at Manchester in ongoing India's tour of England 2021," the statement further added.

"The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match."

"The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect," the statement further said.

"The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series."