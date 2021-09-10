Fifth Test between India and England called off over COVID-19 concerns

The fifth Test between India and England has been called off due to fears of COVID-19 after cases emerged in Team India's camp.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on their official website regarding the fifth Test match.

The statement read: "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled."

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team."

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many," it concluded.

Players expressed their concerns over playing at the Old Trafford after India's second physio, Yogesh Parmar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The match was predicted to go as planned after all Team India players tested negative in the PCR results.

Following Parmar's positive result, there were speculations that the fifth and final Test will now not go on as planned, however, the scenario has changed after no further positive cases came out from the Indian camp in the PCR results.

India were up by 2-1 in the five-match series, however, after the cancellation, the scoreline remains uncertain.