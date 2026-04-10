/IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma completes 15 years at Mumbai Indians as franchise pays special tribute

Rohit Sharma and his love for the Mumbai Indians have become one of the stories in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he continues to carry the flag for the five-time winners. On Friday (April 10), Rohit marks a significant milestone as he completes 15 years with the franchise. It was on this day in 2011 that the legendary IPL player made his debut for the Mumbai Indians and has since rewritten record books.

Rohit celebrates 15 years at Mumbai Indians

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So far, Rohit has played in 230 IPL matches for the franchise, scoring 5994 runs while scoring two centuries. However, his most significant contribution lies with the captaincy as he helped Mumbai win five titles – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He was also part of the Mumbai side that won the 2011 and 2013 Champions League.

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Still an India international in ODIs, Rohit could have a huge role to play for India if they are to win the 2027 ODI World Cup. He retired from the T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, but his hunger for success still remains. In his last tournament as India captain, he helped the Men in Blue clinch the Champions Trophy.

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If Rohit does succeed in winning the IPL this season, he will become the most successful player in the history of the completion while the same will be said for the Mumbai Indians. Rohit, with six titles (five with MI, one with DC), is the joint most successful player alongside Ambati Rayudu. Alongside MS Dhoni, he is also the joint-most successful captain with five titles.