/IPL 2026: Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes first overseas player to achieve THIS record

In the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday (Apr 10), Sunil Narine etched his name into the record books, becoming the first overseas bowler to claim 200 T20 wickets in India. He reached the milestone by dismissing Mohammed Shami in the 16th over, as Shami’s attempt to clear the ropes resulting in a catch by Anukul Roy. The 37-year-old celebrated the landmark with visible passion, punching the air with his right hand.

Most T20 wickets in India by overseas players

Sunil Narine (West Indies) - 200 wickets (183 matches)

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) - 190 wickets (162 matches)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 188 wickets (142 matches)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 156 wickets (118 matches)

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LSG edge past KKR in last-ball thriller

Lucknow Super Giants clinched a dramatic three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing down a target of 182 on the final delivery. KKR posted 181/4, powered by contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (41), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45), Cameron Green (32*) and Rovman Powell (39*). For the visitors, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Siddharth and Avesh Khan picked up a wicket each.

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Chasing 182, LSG got off to a decent start through openers Mitchell Marsh (15) and Aiden Markram (22), but Vaibhav Arora changed the momentum in the fourth over by dismissing both openers. Ayush Badoni then steadied the innings with a well-made 54 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. However, the chase took a tense turn as LSG slipped from 125/6 to 128/7.